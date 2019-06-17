Ghaziabad doctors observe strike in solidarity with Bengal docs

Doctors in observed a 24-hour strike in solidarity with the agitating doctors in on Monday.

The doctors also took out a procession here and submitted a memorandum to the

(IMA) Dr D.P. Singh, who led the procession, said that doctors are in fear while discharging their professional duties.

"We are awakening the society by taking out a procession that we are one of the organs of society but we are targeted by goons. Today we are observing a strike in solidarity with the Bengal doctors. Today they are targeted, tomorrow we may be targeted. So the government should bring a legislation in Parliament to safeguard doctors," he said.

--IANS

sps/kr

