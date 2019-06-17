Ghaziabad doctors observe strike in solidarity with Bengal docs

-
Doctors in Ghaziabad observed a 24-hour strike in solidarity with the agitating doctors in West Bengal on Monday.
The doctors also took out a procession here and submitted a memorandum to the district magistrate.
Indian Medical Association (IMA) local president Dr D.P. Singh, who led the procession, said that doctors are in fear while discharging their professional duties.
"We are awakening the society by taking out a procession that we are one of the organs of society but we are targeted by goons. Today we are observing a strike in solidarity with the Bengal doctors. Today they are targeted, tomorrow we may be targeted. So the government should bring a legislation in Parliament to safeguard doctors," he said.
