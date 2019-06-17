Tripura doctors cease work in state-hospital OPDs

Doctors in all government hospitals in Tripura on Monday ceased work in the OPDs (Outpatient Patient Departments) in solidarity with the striking medicos of Kolkata.
The strike call has been given by the Tripura chapter of the Indian Medical Association and the All Tripura Government Doctors' Association (ATGDA).
"Doctors are keeping themselves away from OPDs in all the government hospitals," ATGDA General Secretary Rajesh Choudhuri told IANS.
But ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Dilip Das, who is also a doctor, on Monday attended to patients in the OPDs of Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital and Govind Ballabh Pant Medical College and Hospital.
