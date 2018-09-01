Dengue mosquito finds way to towns from jungles: Himachal minister

Health believes that the dengue spreading mosquito is finding its way to the towns from the jungles.

The minister's diagnosis of the dengue problem in the state came during his reply in the legislative Assembly.

Replying to a debate under Rule 62 on Friday, Parmar was categorical in saying that the jungle fever is stalking the state.

The disease spreads most commonly from the jungles to the towns, he said while replying to a question raised by member Rakesh Jamwal, who expressed concern over the spike in dengue patients in district.

"I have studied that there was a time when the dengue mosquito inhabited the forests. Why these circumstances have changed that made a forest-inhabiting mosquito to start living in towns and why it is feeling happy while living in a room," he said in his detailed reply in Hindi.

"Earlier we used to read and learn that this dengue mosquito is a native of Africa, and middle This dengue came to around 30 years ago and in sometime in 1995."

Without mincing words, the said "the platelet count in dengue patients falls drastically and there is no injection to increase it."

The said a total of 4,946 dengue samples were collected in the state, out of which 1,558 tested positive. district took the lead in dengue positive cases at 783, followed by district (680) and district (206).

Chamba, Hamirpur and Kullu districts have no positive cases of dengue till date.

He said the first case of dengue was reported in town on May 28.

"We are taking precautions to check a rise in the number of dengue cases which include making people aware of the steps they need to take to minimise its spread," he added.

According to the state Directorate of Health Services, a total of 1,886 dengue patients were reported in the state till August 31, out of which district had the maximum of 865 patients.

Two patients also died due to dengue in the state.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral disease, causing great public health concern in Dengue virus is transmitted by Aedes aegypti, the species of mosquito that causes acute illness.

