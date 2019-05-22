Girl abducted at gun point in Bihar's Samastipur

Armed men abducted a girl at gun point in front of her father in Bihar's district, triggering protests, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Lagunia Raghukanth on Tuesday evening, when the girl was returning home with her father after attending a coaching class, said district police official

Hundreds of people blocked roads and burnt tyres accusing the police of negligence in the case.

--IANS

ik/pg/rtp

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)