Tripura suspends IPS officer, 11 TSR troopers, police personnel

The government has suspended an and 11 troopers of the elite State Rifles (TSR) and police from service for breaching discipline, an said on Tuesday.

A Home Department said: "Five TSR troopers last week brutally assaulted two of their colleagues, and Jaydeep Prashad Tawra, at the 12th in Chakmaghat (in western Tripura)."

"Chouhan, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, had to be admitted to the and Hospital here with severe injuries, while Tawra returned to his home in Rajasthan," he said.

The said after the incident came to light on Monday, the government suspended the 12th Battalion TSR Commandant Rati Ranjan Debnath, an IPS officer,

In another incident, three more TSR troopers of the 11th Battalion and three personnel of police, including two from intelligence wing, were suspended for negligence of duty during a protest near Biplab Kumar Deb's official residence on May 17.

"On Friday (May 17), some women leaders and workers of defying the security barricade organised demonstration just in front of the main gate of the official residence of the protesting a crime at Madhupur (in western Tripura) earlier this month.

"In the Madhupur incident, a young housewife was burnt alive by her in-law's family members," the official added.

The TSR, trained for counter-insurgency operations, was launched in March 1984 to deal with terrorism.

Seventy-five per cent of TSR personnel are from Tripura while the remaining are drawn from across the country.

