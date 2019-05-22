Gas leak claims four lives in South Africa

at a plastic company in claimed four lives on Tuesday, authorities confirmed.

The accident happened on afternoon when workers were cleaning an underground tank, according to the City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Services.

Four people were died by toxic fumes, while five others survived, said, the news agency reported.

After rescuers arrived at the scene, they discovered four bodies in recycled water inside the factory, said Carelse.

Among the survivors, three were treated at the scene while two others were sent to hospital for further treatment, Carelse said.

Police identified the deceased as being adult males, aged 22, 35, 41 and 51.

The cause of the accident was being investigated, police FC van Wyk said.

--IANS

rs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)