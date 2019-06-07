Goa CM allots additional portfolios to ministers

All ministers barring from the Forward party, were allotted additional portfolios by on Friday.

After the list was informally released to the media, before being sent to for endorsement, sources said that some ministers raised objections to being given petty portfolios, but remained firm and insisted that the additional portfolio allocation was final.

"There was resistance from the ministers from the coalition party Forward, who said that they did not get prized portfolios. But CM insisted after a dialogue with the ministers that the list drawn up was final," government sources said.

Palienkar's exclusion from the list of ministers who were allocated additional portfolios, comes amid murmurs in the BJP-led coalition camp, that the Forward MLA lawmaker could be dropped from the state cabinet altogether soon, to accommodate a new face in the cabinet, from one of the two senior MLAs, who were elected in the recently concluded round of Assembly bypolls in the coastal state.

Senior BJP ministers in the coalition government, which also comprises of the party and three Independent MLAs, were allotted most of the key ministries by

BJP's was allotted Law and Judiciary, Industries and Trade and Commerce ministries, was allotted the Transport ministry, got the Environment, Science and Technology portfolios, was allotted the River Navigation and Provedoria ministries, while newly inducted BJP Ministers Manohar Ajgaonkar and Deepauk Pauskar were allotted the Language, Public Grievances and Handicraft, Goa Gazetteer ministries respectively.

Among the non-BJP Ministers Deputy Town and was allotted the Forest Ministry, Art and was given the Co-operation portfolio, was allotted the Museum ministry, while Planning, Statistics and Evaluation.

The cabinet expansion was pending for over two months, but could not be executed because of the code of conduct which was in place for the round of state Assembly bypolls and the

--IANS

maya/rs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)