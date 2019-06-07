Tomar calls for last-mile connectivity to all villages by 2022

Rural Development on Friday called for providing last-mile connectivity to all villages by 2022 and preparing an action plan to achieve this.

He was addressing the first performance meeting of the rural development ministry for 2019-20 here.

An official release said he congratulated the states in achieving construction of roads under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana at 130-135 km per day in the last three years.

"He emphasized last-mile connectivity to all villages by 2022 and to prepare an action plan for implementation of the same," the release said.

said (Grameen) is changing the rural landscape.

He said 60 lakh houses have to be constructed in this financial year in phase II and 1.95 crore houses by the year 2022 to fulfill the government's vision of "Housing for All" by 2022.

He urged the states to build for implementation of the ambitious programme.

The also called for convergence of (NRLM) with rural employment guarantee scheme and other schemes of the agriculture and other ministries to facilitate more and more coverage of women self-help group members with government schemes.

The first performance meeting was held over the last two days.

--IANS

ps/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)