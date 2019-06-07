'Matka Fod' protest against Kejriwal over graft in DJB

on Friday organized a 'Matka Fod' protest against at the Secretariat, alleging corruption in the Jal Board (DJB) at a time of acute drinking water shortage in south colonies.

In scorching heat, Jolly along with hundreds of residents, including women from carrying empty clay pitchers on their heads, marched to the Secretariat. The protesters broke the clay pitchers outside the Secretariat as protest.

" in south Delhi is facing acute water shortage. The AAP's elected representative, Dinesh Mohaniya, has failed to provide drinking water to the people living in places such as and Sangam Vihar," said Jolly.

Jolly also alleged that Jal Board water tankers are being sold with patronage of MLAs in South Delhi. " Kejriwal admitted it on camera last week in Deoli", he said, alleging was seeped in corruption.

The alleged that roads have turned into potholes. "In the absence of storm water drains, filth and dirty sewer water has spilled out all over the place," he said.

