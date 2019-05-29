Goa Congress MLAs, leaders pass joint resolution, urge Rahul not to resign

The Committee and the on Wednesday passed a joint resolution urging not to resign from his post, following the party's recent debacle in the general election, while promising him unequivocal support to rebuild the party.

"We have all taken a unanimous decision today, that as the Legislature Party and state organisational unit, we do not agree with his decision to resign as Congress He should continue working as our President," told reporters after a joint meeting.

Kavlekar also said that the loss in the Lok Sabha polls was because of failure of the Congress party as a team and that Gandhi alone should not consider himself responsible for the loss.

"As Congress workers, we believe the loss is a collective failure of all of us out together. alone cannot hold himself responsible for the defeat of the party," Kavlekar said.

Gandhi has maintained that he would like to resign from the party, because of the failure of the party in the Lok Sabha polls in which the Congress could not reach three figures as far as seats won in the polls, for the second consecutive

