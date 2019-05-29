Call for Sachin Pilot rises to crescendo in Rajasthan

As the shows all signs of imploding following the Lok Sabha poll debacle, is in the eye of a storm for scoring a shocking duck for the party in the Lok Sabha polls. In focus are Deputy Sachin Pilot, who had been handpicked by as and Ashok Gehlot, who Gandhi recently blamed as one of the two Ministers who focused on the election of their sons when they should have been campaigning for the party.

The one thing going in Gehlot's favour is that he is a battle-scarred veteran.

first. He took the charge in when the Congress was down to 21 seats in the state assembly. He worked with Congress cadre as a grassroots to build the party again. The organisational structure was overhauled and workers were instilled with confidence which brought magical results and Congress hit the 100-seat mark which had never happened under Gehlot's leadership.

said should have been made chief instead of

In a post, batted for "Wherever you go in Rajasthan, you hear one voice - Congress. The results of the Lok Sabha elections would have been different had the party made as a reward for his hard work for over five years," he wrote.

"The public says it was because of Pilot's hard work of over five years that a favourable atmosphere for the party was created and the party's MLA candidates won," he said, adding the youth thought that the younger will get the chance to be CM.

That brings the focus back on Pilot -- the man who travelled thousands of kilometres during the campaign as he raised farmers' issues, connected with regular voters, spoke of employment generation and ultimately delivered the state to the party.

The party also won six of the eight by-elections held in the state since 2013. In fact, the party, under Pilot's leadership made steady gains since 2013, after it had been voted out.

Gehlot, for the third time, has been the state leader, but the party has been a witness to organisational infighting under his watch. The tussle now is between the Gehlot and the Pilot camps.

In the 1998 Assembly elections, the Congress party won 150 seats as the election was fought projecting Jat as the CM face. Eventually, there were demands from the Jat community that Rajasthan should get a from its ranks. However, Gehlot ended up getting the job.

It was a close fight between Maderna and Gehlot with former being a enjoying position of Leader of Opposition in the outgoing assembly while Gehlot was the state Congress president, who enjoyed the trust of the Congress high command. Gehlot got the nod to be Chief Minister and the Jat community was left fuming.

The result: the Congress paid a big price as it lost the next 2003 assembly elections, winning just 57 seats under Gehlot's leadership while the BJP formed the government.

Again in the run-up to the 2008 Assembly elections, it was a close tussle between Congress veteran C.P. Joshi and Gehlot. Joshi, being state Congress president, was a strong contender for the post but lost the elections by one vote. Gehlot again was made the Chief Minister. Jat leaders like the then Union minister Sis Ram Ola, former Rajasthan Maderna and newly elected MLA Sonaram openly raised the demand for a once again, but to no avail.

Amid protests by the Jat community and after intense consultations with the Congress MLAs, party leaders forwarded their report to the then Sonia Gandhi, who declared Gehlot as the chief minister again.

In 2008, Congress party won 96 seats and Gehlot formed the government with the support of six MLAs and a few independents. Parasram Maderna's son was made the in the Gehlot cabinet.

Thereafter, in 2013 assembly election, BJP won 163 seats while Congress was limited to 21 seats. The Congress had contested these elections under Gehlot's leadership and the consequences were evident.

