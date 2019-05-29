No change in party leadership in Rajasthan: Congress

The on Wednesday ruled out any leadership change in "There will be no change in the party leadership in the state", said Avinash Pandey, in-charge of the in

On the resignation letter by Lalchand Kataria, which became viral on social media, Pandey said he had no information about his resignation.

However, some leaders continue to issue statements hinting at the threat to the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government.

Ram Narayan Meena, a Congress MLA, in a video that became viral on Wednesday, claimed the government could dissolve the by July if Congress ministers continued with their selfish moves.

" is keeping his eyes on state if Section 356 can be used to dissolve the government. If Congress ministers don't improve, the will be dissolved," he is heard saying in the video.

On the speculations, said the Congress had seen many ups and downs. "We need to work for preserving the Constitutional values as this fight is not against any person, but an ideology," he said.

He said the BJP befooled people by making army's valour an election issue and added though we lost the elections, we would continue to play our role under Rahul Gandhi's presidentship.

