Goa government more stable with bypoll victories: CM

With the BJP winning three out of the four Assembly bypolls, can now breathe a sigh of relief, with the victories taking the ruling party's tally to 17 in the 40-member assembly, leaving the behind at 15 legislators.

The four bypolls in Panaji, Mapusa, Mandrem and Shiroda, were being projected by the main opposition party, the Congress, as the gateway to power in the state, claiming it would win sufficient seats to initiate a toppling bid.

"The will be in a position to form a government on May 23," of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar had said.

But with the BJP winning the Mandrem, Mapusa and Shiroda assembly bypolls, the victory is a shot in the arm for the Chief Minister, who claims his government is even more stable now.

"My government has become even stronger now with these wins," told reporters after the results were announced.

The BJP, which was tied at 14 MLAs with the in the assembly, now becomes the single largest party with 17 MLAs and has the support of the three-member Forward party and three Independent MLAs, which takes the tally of the treasury benches to 23 legislators.

According to and former MLA Radharao Gracias, the BJP-led coalition government is now "mathematically" stable.

"To add to the mathematical stability, there is the government at the Centre," Gracias said.

And signs are that BJP's local allies, like Forward who have blown hot and cold against the majority alliance partner in the past, already appear to have fallen in line, especially with the mammoth victory projected for the Modi-Shah combination.

"As partners in the NDA, I congratulate you on your personal victory and your party's. May this historic win pave the way for even closer partnership between our parties in the state and help take Goa Forward," Deputy Vijai Sardesai, of the coalition ally said soon after the vote counting trends suggested a big win for the NDA.

--IANS

maya/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)