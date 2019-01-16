Goa minister gives ultimatum to government over Navy NOC

A has given his own government a seven-day ultimatum to revoke an administrative circular, which makes it mandatory to obtain a 'no objection certificate' from the for any construction activity carried out within 20 km radius of the located in South district.

Town and Vijai Sardesai, who is a member of the Forward Party, an alliance member in the BJP-led coalition government, was speaking to reporters on Wednesday.

"The government should take caution while issuing such orders. The circular which makes it mandatory to obtain an NOC from the should be withdrawn within seven days," Sardesai told reporters.

The circular, issued in November last year by district Collector Tariq Thomas, made it mandatory for all constructions within a 20 km radius of the aviation facility to require a no-objection certificate from the Indian Navy, which operates Goa's only airport at Dabolim village in

Days after the circular was reported in the media earlier this month, Thomas was transferred from the Collectorate and has been asked to report to the for further posting.

Land tracts owned by the has been a cause for concern for Goa's political class, across parties, who have accused the Indian Navy, as well as the of hogging land tracts in the state, while arguing that Goa has limited land resources for development.

--IANS

maya/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)