Goa minister politicising IAF for votes: Congress

In a complaint to the Election Commission, the Congress on Thursday alleged that had referred to the IAF as "Modi's Air Force" during the Prime Minister's rally in Panaji on Wednesday.

The complaint uploaded to the National Grievance Redressal portal of the EC on Thursday has also alleged that by directly linking the to Modi, the country's defence forces were being politicised for electoral gain by Godinho.

"Minister in the government has referred the as 'Modi's air force'. The Defence Forces are being politicised in order to obtain votes. This is a direct violation of the model code of conduct," Congress Rohit said in the complaint.

Godinho, who was one of the several speakers to take the stage ahead of Narendra Modi's poll campaign speech at an indoor stadium near Panaji, in his speech had said: " used to scare us with a dummy, saying they had nuclear weapons. Modiji called the bluff. What did he show? By dispatching his air force, terrorists were killed by crossing the border, he exhibited the strength of the country."

Godinho had also lauded late for making Goa proud by carrying out surgical strikes, post the Uri attack.

"Our son of the soil carried out surgical strikes after Uri. What did he show. That a Goan can... what can do, what can do, can also do. A Goan did this, Parrikar did this. We should be proud of this," Godinho said.

