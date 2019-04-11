NaMo food packets create furore in G.Noida

Distribution of saffron coloured food packets with 'NaMo foods printed on them were distributed at a polling booth in Gautam Buddha Nagar on Thursday.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Venkateshwar Lu has asked for a report on the incident from the District Magistrate.
Gautam Buddha Nagar SSP Vaibhav Krishna though has dismissed suggestions that the food packets were in any way linked to the Bhartiya Janata Party, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also referred to as "NaMo" in several campaign and advertisements.
"There is some misinformation being spread that some policemen have been given food packets from a political party. This is absolutely wrong. At local level, some food packets were procured from Namo Food Shop and not from any political party.
"Some people are spreading wrong and politically motivated rumours. And there is no official order to procure food from any particular food outlet," said the Krishna.
He said that there was a food outlet in the district known as NaMo Foods which led to the confusion.
A news channel, however, said that the food outlet had denied having supplied the food packets.
"We did not supply any food packets. Our shop is closed since Wednesday evening. We do not know about any order," said a staffer of NaMo Foods.
--IANS
amita/in
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
