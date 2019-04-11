NaMo food packets create furore in G.Noida

Distribution of coloured packets with ' foods printed on them were distributed at a polling booth in Buddha Nagar on Thursday.

has asked for a report on the incident from the

Buddha Nagar SSP though has dismissed suggestions that the packets were in any way linked to the Bhartiya Janata Party, as is also referred to as "NaMo" in several campaign and advertisements.

"There is some misinformation being spread that some policemen have been given packets from a political party. This is absolutely wrong. At local level, some food packets were procured from Food Shop and not from any political party.

"Some people are spreading wrong and politically motivated rumours. And there is no official order to procure food from any particular food outlet," said the Krishna.

He said that there was a in the district known as Foods which led to the confusion.

A news channel, however, said that the had denied having supplied the food packets.

"We did not supply any food packets. Our shop is closed since Wednesday evening. We do not know about any order," said a staffer of NaMo Foods.

