Sonia files nomination, Rahul attacks PM

Rahul has not done justice to Amethi: Yogi

IANS  |  Amethi 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth said on Thursday that Congress President Rahul Gandhi has not done justice to his parliamentary constituency Amethi.

Speaking at a roadshow of BJP candidate and Union Minister Smriti Irani before she filed her nomination papers in Amethi, Adityanath said Irani always remained concerned about the town's development and the huge turnout of supporters was proof of her work even after she lost the 2014 elections.

Smriti Irani said that her victory was ensured in the fact that the Congress President was forced to contest from two Lok Sabha seats.

"Rahul Gandhi has already accepted his defeat," she stated and added that the lotus would bloom this time in Amethi which had been a Congress bastion till now.

Irani, accompanied by her husband Zubin Irani and clad in a saffron and green sari, filed her nomination papers for the Amethi Lok Sabha seat, setting the tone for a fiercely contested battle with Gandhi.

She performed a "havan" before she set out to file the nomination papers.

Irani lost the 2014 election to Gandhi by a margin of over one lakh votes.

First Published: Thu, April 11 2019. 15:36 IST

