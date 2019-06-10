One man, many crafts: An era ends with Girish Karnad (Obituary)

For the 1980s' kids who tasted TV time with 'Malgudi Days', Girish Karnads portrayal as Swamis stern father, has remained an indelible memory. Equally unfading for many generations are his plays with historical and mythical elements, films reflecting the countrys social sentiment, and political activism -- all of which reflected a fearlessness and candour so rare in Indian

An expressive conversationalist and liberal who believed in the true spirit of secularism, he was a colossus in India's cultural landscape.

"A man must commit a crime at least once in his life-time. Only then will his virtue be recognised," has been famously quoted by his fans as well as his detractors.

He wore multiple hats as a playwright, screenwriter, and actor, all so versatile, and his off-screen persona, as the film and theatre fraternity describes, was extremely humble, helpful, caring, encouraging and inspirational.

Rich tributes came in from top political leaders, theatre veterans and film celebrities across the nation on Monday as breathed his last in Bengaluru.

A Jnanpith winner and a recipient of the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan, apart from multiple and a Sahitya Akademi honour, was born on May 19, 1938 in Matheran. He graduated from the Karnatak University, and was a Rhodes Scholar in the University of Oxford, where he studied philosophy, politics and economics.

'Yayati' in 1961 marked his first tryst with theatre, and established his ability to create dramatic experiences.

His work in the theatre world was seeped in historical and cultural stories, but told with a touch modernism, which made them conducive for translations in English and other languages that took them to a wider audience.

He went on to the historical "Tughlaq", followed by "Agni Mattu Male", "Hayavadana", "Nagamandala" and "Taledanda", emerging as one of Kannada literature's foremost playwrights.

'Tughlaq' is one of the gems, which theatre aficionados of the 1970s, would remember for being showcased in the precincts of in the capital city. The play, directed by -- the doyen of Indian theatre -- got embedded with the city's cultural life.

As for his films, the (NFAI) rightly captured, how Karnad's movies brought "ruralism, history and mythical pathos with contemporary themes". But in a career spanning six decades, he also featured in a stream of commercial potboilers like 'Ek Tha Tiger' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai' in recent times.

With his maiden film 'Samskara' (1970) -- which he wrote and acted in -- on caste system, Karnad had set the tone of his creative expression -- bold and fearless, and he continued that streak in a stream of Kannada, Hindi and Marathi films.

He also featured in Hindi movies 'Manthan', 'Nishant', 'Pukar', 'Iqbal', 'Dor' and ' '

His frequent collaborators, Shyam Benegal, and Shabana Azmi, were both too emotional to talk about the sudden demise of Karnad, but the film fraternity at large was generous in praising not just his talent but his benevolence too.

recounted how Karnad had given him a chance to play the lead in the erotic drama "Utsav", while Tisca Chopra shared how she got Karnad's help in getting rented accomodation when she first moved to

Karnad also held important positions in top institutes. He served as of the state-run (1974-1975) at Pune and was of and of the Performing Arts (1988-93).

remembers that Karnad was the one responsible for choosing him, and for the FTII acting course in 1974 in the days of "conventional chocolate faces".

"Owe him our careers," he tweeted.

Beyond the world of showbiz, Karnad was also unafraid of expressing his views on the country's social and political state.

In a latest stroke at political activism, Karnad was among over 200 writers and artistes who had appealed to citizens to vote against hate politics and for an equal and diverse India, right before the Lok Sabha elections this year.

He had also worn a placard that read 'Me too Urban Naxal' at an event marking the first death

