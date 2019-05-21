Gold worth Rs 48.50 lakh seized at Goa airport

Customs officials in seized gold worth Rs 48.50 lakh from a passenger who arrived at the International Airport here from on Tuesday, officials said.

The accused Moseen Bepari, a resident of North District, is being questioned, an official statement said.

"Gold plates collectively weighing 1.6 kgs were packed in a plastic bag which was concealed in the waist band of his jeans and soles of shoes," the statement said.

The international passenger had arrived at the airport from in via an Air flight.

--IANS

maya/kr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)