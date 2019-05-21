Gold worth Rs 48.50 lakh seized at Goa airport

-
ALSO READ
Passenger caught with foreign currencies at Goa airport
Woman caught with gold paste worth Rs 18 lakh at Goa airport
Air passenger held for smuggling gold paste worth Rs 18 lakh
Ban on flying lantern kites,use of laser beams near Goa airport
Airlines in Goa should make announcements in Konkani: Minister
-
Customs officials in Goa seized gold worth Rs 48.50 lakh from a passenger who arrived at the Dabolim International Airport here from Oman on Tuesday, officials said.
The accused Moseen Bepari, a resident of North Goa District, is being questioned, an official statement said.
"Gold plates collectively weighing 1.6 kgs were packed in a plastic bag which was concealed in the waist band of his jeans and soles of shoes," the statement said.
The international passenger had arrived at the Goa airport from Muscat in Oman via an Oman Air flight.
--IANS
maya/kr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU