I'm hungrier than ever before, says Amla

Time away from the game has made him "hungrier than ever before" says batsman Hashim Amla, gearing up for his third

With more than 18,000 international runs under his belt, was once a batting mainstay for Proteas but lost his place in the team due to a dip in form.

He missed the ODI series against earlier this year, with Aiden Markram taking his place as an opener alongside in the series.

was also missing in action at the IPL and he says the long break helped him to sharpen his game.

"Things happen that you don't anticipate and I did not anticipate how things have gone recently. But I am a firm believer that when something happens, there is some good in it. I have had time away and now I am really looking back to wearing the green and gold again," was quoted as saying by the ICC.

"I am hungrier than ever before, there is no doubt about that. I have been blessed to have this shirt for a while but the time off has made me want to come back stronger.

"This is my third (World Cup) so I know what it is all about. I have a strong record in England and I have always enjoyed coming here."



The 36-year-old has already featured in two World Cups for but ended their run in both the editions -- quarter-finals in 2011 and semi-finals four years ago.

will open their campaign against World No. 1 England, a side tipped to win the World Cup, and Amla believes the underdog status will suit South Africa.

"It is the best first game we could have asked for. We have played England recently and had some success against them, I have done well against them too," he said.

"This year, you don't see the same big names and that is why the focus is not on us but that has some good in it. There has not been much chat about us winning in comparison to the past but I don't think that played a part in how we performed.

"At the end of the day, we always gave our best and played to win. The fact there has not been a lot of chat at this means there is less expectation but in the team we think we can do well.

