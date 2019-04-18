Hashim Amla included in South Africa's WC squad

Hashim Amla, the right-handed batsman has been named in South Africa's 15-member squad for the upcoming World Cup, (CSA) announced on Thursday.

Amla has been an for the South African team, as he has scored almost 8000 runs in the ODI format at an average of just 49.75.

But the batsman has been struggling for form over the past year. He has been bogged down by inconsistency, but his experience was hard to rule out for the selectors.

Amla's inclusion meant that Reeza Hendricks had to be left out from the fifteen-member squad. The 29-year-old Hendricks had established himself as a potential replacement for Amla after having a flourishing start to his ODI career.

Aiden Markram has also been included in squad and as a result, the team has now three solid opening options (Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla).

The team will be led by and he will have plenty of options as Kagiso Rabada, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Dale Steyn, and have been included in the squad.

JP Duminy, who is currently recovering from his has also been picked up in squad.

In the spin department, and have been included and Duminy will essay the role of a part-time bowler.

squad for the World Cup: (c), Aiden Markram, (wk), Hashim Amla, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, JP Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Imran Tahir,

takes on and in the warm-up matches before on May 24 and May 26.

The team will face England in the opening match of the World Cup on May 30.

