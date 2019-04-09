PM Modi calls Madhya Pradesh CM 'Bhrasht Nath'

Amid the income-tax raids on close aides of Kamal Nath, on Tuesday called him "Bhrasht Nath" and said if "scams" were surfacing the people behind them should also be brought into open.

Modi's jibe at came during an interview to CNN-News18. He also said cases, like National Herald and fodder scam, happened during the rule.

"Bhrasht could say anything, but it doesn't matter. Action needs to be taken on scams and corruption," said referring to recent raids in "Scams were put in cold storage. We thought they should be probed. If the scams are surfacing, the people behind them should also brought forward," the said.

Income Tax officials continued to search on Tuesday, for the third day, premises of associates of They claimed to have unearthed details of transactions involving Rs 281 crore linked to businessmen,

The officials were searching residences and offices of Ashwini Sharma, Manager of an NGO, Prateek Joshi, and Chief Minister's on special duty (OSD) Kakker was also interrogated till late Monday.

--IANS

bns/pgh/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)