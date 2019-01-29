Government tracking theological content driven Salafi, Wahabi websites

A number of websites are under the scanner of security agencies for propagating Salafism and the ultra-conservative practice of known as as part of what is being seen as a carefully-crafted strategy to spread radical in

Most of these websites operate from outside the country but the agencies have noticed regular traffic on these

These websites were flagged after they were spotted during investigations into modules operating in various parts of the country, including in

Getting influenced by radical content on the Internet is often the starting point for most of those who join such modules. Ideological and theological indoctrination takes place through these websites.

One website is which claims to spread "the other (hidden) face of the so-called Muslim Brotherhood".

Another website, Ashabulhadith.com, carries a section on Manhaj-ul-salaf, or the belief system of Salafism. It runs an audio of religious sermons.

Salaf.com has "your starting point for Islam, Sunnah and Salafiyyah online" as the tagline.

Also under the lens is Manhaj.com which claims to explain "Quran and Sunnah according to the understanding of the pious predecessors".

Ibntaymiyyah.com claims to clear misgivings about the much misunderstood figure Ibn Taymiyyah, who is said to have influenced

In the context of Jammu and Kashmir, the security forces see radical content as part of a design by to give religious colour to the separatist movement and alienate the people further overshadowing the moderate age-old tradition of Sufism in the region.

There have been instances where protesters have waved flags during street demonstrations in but these were played down by the security agencies as aberrations. Officials now claim that the situation is changing on the ground with radical elements becoming more brazen with their activities.

The extent of the problem has forced agencies to launch massive counter radicalization campaigns.

Among the states where ISIS-related cases have been reported are followed by Telangana. Security agencies are worried about the widespread nature of of individuals.

--IANS

gd/am/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)