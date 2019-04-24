Governments need to regulate technology: Tim Cook

believes that governments need to regulate technology in order to ensure data for common people.

"Technology needs to be regulated. There are now too many examples where the no rails have resulted in a great damage to society," The Verge quoted Cook as saying during the Time 100 Summit in

"We all have to be intellectually honest, and we have to admit that what we're doing isn't working," he added.

In a bid to explain to US-based lawmakers what he meant, Cook cited the example of Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) data rules in

" is more likely to come up with something. GDPR is a step in the right direction," Cook said, adding "We are advocating strongly for regulation - I do not see another path at this point."

However, for improving data privacy, he said he does not promote going overboard with depending on the government or leveraging the government with favours and cited as an example.

"We cannot look for the government to solve all of our problems. doesn't have a (PAC) and I refuse to have one because it shouldn't exist. The company donates zero to political candidates," Cook noted.

In the US, PAC is an organisation that pools campaign contributions from members and donates those funds to campaigns for or against candidates, ballot initiatives or legislation.

--IANS

rp/mag/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)