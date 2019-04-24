Microsoft's Paint app to remain part of Windows 10

Reversing its decision of excluding the Paint app from Windows 10, has decided to let it stay.

The had been warning users for months that Paint would eventually be removed but those warnings failed from making way into the latest May 2019 update (1903) of Windows 10, The Verge reported on Tuesday.

"Yes, MS Paint will be included in 1903. It'll remain included in for now," Brandon LeBlanc, Manager, at Microsoft, tweeted.

Previously, the software-maker marked Paint as "deprecated", meaning it was not in active development and could be removed in future releases of Windows.

The company had planned to remove it from and include it later as a free optional download from Store.

Most of the main MS Paint functions were to be integrated into the more modern app, as part of a broader push to entice creators to use Windows 10.

It remains unclear if still remains committed to or why there will continue to be two included with Windows 10 in the future, the report said.

