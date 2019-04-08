India selectors to pick WC squad on April 15 (IANS Exclusive)

The national selectors led by will meet on April 15 in to pick the squad for in England, starting May 30. are considered one of the favourites going into this edition of

The cut-off date is April 23 and the selectors have been waiting to watch the performance of some of the players in the ongoing considering that the position of the number four batsman and the fourth fast bowler is still up for grabs.

Speaking to IANS, a senior BCCI said that the selectors wanted to wait a bit before finalising the squad and the ongoing IPL held them to take a look at some of the players who are in the radar to fill a couple of spots.

"The selectors wanted to take it easy as they had time till April 23 to send in the squad for With the IPL on, it always helps to see how some of the boys are playing," the explained.

While most of the players pick themselves, Ambati Rayudu and Rishabh Pant are the two main contenders for the No.4 slot in the batting department. While Rayudu has flattered to deceive in this edition of the IPL, Pant has shown his brilliance in flashes. But his inability to finish games has been something that pundits have spoken about time and again in this IPL.

is another who could be looked at as an option considering that he has been looking to bat up in the order for Sunrisers in this IPL.

The fourth pacer's slot is something that the selectors will be sweating over as someone like a Navdeep Saini has been very impressive in the IPL for Royal Challengers

and Ravi Shastri's input will definitely be asked for before a final decision is made.

