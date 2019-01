Gravely injured jackal rescued in Agra

A gravely injured female jackal was on Tuesday rescued by a team of the Forest Department and from Ganj in

The three-year-old female jackal had fallen victim to a road accident. Seriously injured and in need of immediate medical intervention, the animal is now undergoing treatment.

The rescuers ensured that people remained at a safe distance from the animal while it was being shifted to avoid any untoward incident.

Dr Ilayaraja, Deputy Director Veterinary Services, Wildlife SOS, said: " examination has confirmed multiple fractures to the spinal cord and the left forelimb. We are doing our best to treat the animal. But the prognosis remains grave."

