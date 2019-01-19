Guru Randhawa may go on Pakistan music tour

Popular Guru Randhawa, who has the track "Lahore" to his credit, says he has discussed a plan to visit for a music tour.

Having started his career in 2013 with a Punjabi music album, the has composed songs and collaborated with various artistes like Bohemia and

As his song "Lahore" is a superhit, asked if he has ever visited the city, told IANS here: "No, I haven't been to Lahore, but we get calls from for a music tour. In fact, I sat with my team and we are planning to go to .. I do not know about Lahore, but we might just go to Karachi, and Let's see."

Does he believe that music can be a bridge with the neighbouring country for a better relationship?

"With good music, yes, we can bring people together because a good song will touch your soul no matter what, and where it is coming from," said

He is one of the singers for "Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged", which will begin from January 26.

