Guru Randhawa set for 15-city tour

Popular will perform in 15 cities this year as part of Bollyboom High Rated Gabru India Tour 2.0.

The first phase of the event will be held from May 18 to June 8 in seven cities. It will kick off in and end in The second phase is yet to be announced.

The first edition of the Bollyboom High Rated Gabru tour last year went across eight cities in the country and he also had his first concert in

"The year 2018 has been an incredible year for me. There is no better feeling in the world for an artiste than to perform live for his fans and that is the feeling I crave the most," Guru Randhawa said in a statement.

"I am really excited and charged for my performance in this tour on a grander level this year."

The is known for numbers like "High rated Gabru", "Suit suit", "Patola", "Ban ja tu meri rani" and "Lahore".

Commenting on 2.0, Janamjai Sehgal -- of Bollyboom - Percept Live, said: "After the success of the tour last year, we are elated to bring back Bollyboom with Guru Randhawa to the Indian audience. It surely will be bigger, grander and better than the last time."

Bollyboom is an Intellectual Property, which belongs to Percept Live.

