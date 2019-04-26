Fan sets 'no toilet' rules for lover on 'Avengers' date

A (MCU) fan knew just how he wanted to watch "Avengers: Endgame", and so he set some rules and regulations for his girlfriend for their theatre date.

The story of the fan named is going viral on He warned his girlfriend, Kamilla Rose, not to ruin his cinematic experience by taking popcorn or toilet breaks while watching the film.

Kamilla posted a screenshot of her boyfriend's 'list' on

The list reads: "We will not be queuing to buy popcorn, please make prior arrangements. You are not permitted to consume and during the film (including end credits)... I will not be moving to allow you to pass for a toilet break - find an alternative rule."

She was also asked not to communicate with him during the trailers or duration of the film.

Reacting to such rules, Kamilla tweeted: "My boyfriend sent me a very sternly worded note about our cinema trip to see 'Avengers: Endgame'. Mad because I thought it was just date night."

As the tweet went viral, many "Avengers" fans supported the boyfriend and found him "reasonable" and "justified".

One user wrote: "Lol, not gonna lie I may have to just pass this message on to mine. He is a legend for this."

Another netizen said deserves an award for his honesty.

Directed by Russo brothers, "Avengers: Endgame" is the culmination of over 20 Marvel movies. It stars actors like Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, and It was released in on Friday.

