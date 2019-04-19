We connected as people: Guru on teaming with Pitbull

Guru Randhawa, who has marked his maiden international collaboration with American with "Slowly slowly", says that eventually both the artistes felt connected at a human level.

Guru met a couple of times for the project.

Asked about his best takeaway, Guru told IANS: " is such a and he really knows how to take care of people around him. He believes that a song is a result of a good teamwork... I believe in the same. Perhaps that is why initially we connected for music, but eventually we felt connected as people.

"He is humble, and when he works, there is no air... He is full of joy and very normal. So I wasn't nervous during the recording, I felt humble."

The song "Slowly slowly" is shot in This is the second time Pitbull is collaborating with an artiste after Jonas.

Guru said joining creative forces with Pitbull was "great".

"Our world is different... I am singing a Punjabi dance number with my signature style and Pitbull sir is adding his rapping style. So yes, it is exciting. Earlier, sir had collaborated with but that was an English song. is Punjabi. I am so glad that I am representing my country for the global audience through this song... I am excited, I really am," he added.

"Pitbull knows about India, he has performed in our country and we have a lot of his fans," added the "Lahore" famed singer, who has also sung tracks like "Tu meri rani", "Suit suit", "Patola", "High rated Gabru".

Guru's said one cannot differentiate as film and independent (non-film).

"It is only good and bad So even if you promote a song with the best of your ability and invest money, it will fade away (if it is bad). And a good song always finds its way to the listeners. Therefore, when people say that independent music needs more promotion, I wonder why," he said.

Music label T-Series released "Slowly slowly" on Friday.

Guru, 27, is already dreaming about his next step.

"I would like to do more international collaborations because such creative exchange is exciting... I really want to go international. I wish to collaborate with Keeping my finger crossed. This year or maybe by next year, but I want that."

