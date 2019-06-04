Gurugram police arrest gangster Kaushal's girlfriend and his cousin

-
In a major breakthrough, Gurugram police arrested a girlfriend of dreaded gangster Kaushal as well his cousin, a senior police officer said.
Kaushal's girlfriend is identified as Manisha, a native of Gadoli Khurd village in Gurugram. Local police learnt about her location following arrest of Kaushal's cousin, Rahul Dagar, on May 30 from Indira Gandhi International airport, Delhi.
"We recently arrested Kaushal's close aide Ansu alias Hukka from Gurugram. He revealed that Rahul and Manisha directed him and other gang members to eliminate bookie Vijay Batra alias Tantrik," said Shamsher Singh, ACP of crime branch Gurugram.
Ansu reportedly told the police that Rahul and Manisha were living with gangster Kaushal in Bangkok.
"Following interrogation of Ansu, we concluded that only Rahul was arriving in Delhi from Bangkok. Based on that information, a crime branch team was deployed at the airport, which managed to nab him on May 30," Singh said.
Rahul told the crime branch that Kaushl is living at an undisclosed location in Thailand and that he kept shifting. He also revealed that Manisha recently returned to India and was currently hiding in a house of her maternal uncle in Burari. When a crime branch team raided the place on June 2, she was not found there.
"When the crime branch team quizzed her maternal uncle, he broke down and gave the exact location of Manisha. She had rented a flat near her uncle's house to evade arrest," the ACP said.
"As per confessions of both the accused, Kaushal was receiving money through hawala in Gurugram and Bangkok. But the supply chain was snapped after most of his close aides were arrested under 'Operation Clean' following the murder of Vijay Batra alias Tantrik," the ACP said.
"Kaushal is facing money crunch to live in Thailand. Manisha was also living with him for several months in Thailand and she came to Delhi on May 16 to cut down the expenses being incurred by the don," the ACP said.
