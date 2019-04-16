Hacker dumps 1bn user records in 2 months

A serial hacker who goes by the name of Gnosticplayers has released another 65.5 million records of users last week taking his grand total of 932 million records overall.

Since mid-February, Gnosticplayers has been putting batches of hacked data on Dream Market, which is a for selling like hacking tools guns and drugs.

"The hacker's name is Gnosticplayers, and he's responsible for the hacks of 44 companies, including last week's revelations," the reported late on Monday.

The names of big companies that were hit included UnderArmor, 500px, ShareThis, and

The releases have been grouped in four rounds -- Round 1 (620 million user records), Round 2 (127 million user records), Round 3 (93 million user records), and Round 4 (26.5 million user records).

"Last week, the hacker notified about his latest release -- Round 5 -- containing the data of 65.5 million users, which the hacker claims to have been taken from six companies: gaming platform Mindjolt, digital mall Wanelo, and RSVP platform Evite, South Korean company Yanolja, women's fashion store Moda Operandi, and repair center iCracked," the report added.

Earlier in March, the serial hacker stole and posted personal data of close to 843 million users of various popular websites.

The companies impacted include GameSalad, Estante Virtual, Coubic, LifeBear, Bukalapak and Youthmanual.

