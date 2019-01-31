Haryana beat defending champions Punjab Royals to lift PWL 4 title

Hammers won the fourth edition of the (PWL) as they outclassed Royals 6-3 in the summit clash at the indoor stadium here on Thursday.

Riding on Aleksander Khotsianivski, Ali Shabanov, Kiran, and Anastasia Nichita's dominating performance, the runners-up in the last three editions, Hammers, turned the tables on the defending champions Royals winning all the first five bouts of the evening to clinch the title.

So dominating was Haryana's performance that Punjab's campaign ended even before their star could take the stage. gold medallist and scored an impressive 11-0 win over Rajneesh but it was too little too late in the day.

It was of Ukraine, who put on the road to victory winning the 125 kg super heavyweight bout against Canadian Korey Jarvis 3-0. got his revenge and also broke Dato Marsagishvili's unbeaten run to win the men's 86 kg bout 4-3 and give Haryana an early 2-0 lead.

The 2018 CWG bronze medallist made it 3-0 for Haryana Hammers defeating bronze medallist France's 3-1 in the women's 76 kg category. After that, the 2018 World Under-23 Championship silver medallist put Haryana 4-0 ahead in the tie after his comprehensive 8-0 win over

Later, World junior champion Nichita Anastasia defeated runners-up to make it 5-0 for the runners-up.

In the remaining bouts, Punjab's won the 74 kg contest against 5-2, added one more win to Punjab's tally defeating Seema 10-5 in the 53 kg category while Haryana's won the women's 62 kg category bout against Seema 9-0 to complete Haryana's winning tally.

--IANS

kk/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)