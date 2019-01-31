ISL: Bengaluru FC rope in Luisma Villa

on Thursday announced that they have secured the services of Spanish Luis Manuel Villa, more commonly known as 'Luisma', on a deal that runs until the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

The 29-year-old has been added to the squad ahead of the registration deadline of January 31, as a replacement for Bhutanese Chencho Gyeltshen, who completed his loan move to Neroca FC earlier.

Luisma, a product of the Racing Santander youth setup, made several appearances with the Santander B side before making his debut with the Green and White in 2007.

Spells at Segunda Division B sides then followed representing and Deportivo Alaves among other clubs.

"I am very happy to have signed for Bengaluru FC, and I can't wait to start playing for the club. I'm eager to meet my new teammates and to play my part in the rest of the season. I know that BFC is a club that wins trophies and I want to help them do that," said after putting pen to paper.

made the move to England in 2013, when he joined the then Conference side Barnet, scoring 17 goals across two seasons.

The Spaniard returned to in 2015, joining de Getxo, before a short spell at SD Ponferradina last season.

