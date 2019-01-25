PWL: Must win match for Punjab Royals (Preview)

Last year's runners-up Hammers will look to put their record straight when they take on defending champions Royals in a (PWL) bout at the Indoor Stadium here on Saturday.

The Hammers had lost to the Royals in two consecutive finals in the last two seasons. But on Saturday, the pressure will be on Royals to score a win. Haryana, with three wins have already cemented their place in the semis and Punjab, if they lose, will be in a do-or-die situation against UP Dangal next.

All eyes will be on the men's 74 and 86 kg categories and female 53 and 62 kg categories. In the men's 74 kg category, of Royals, who has come to this weight category recently, will lock horns with of Hammers. They are both experienced wrestlers but their performance in this league has been very mediocre so far.

In the men's 86 kg category Olympic medallist Punjab's will take on Haryana's European champion in what is expected to be one of the most exciting bouts of this edition.

Ali is an but he has mostly fought in the 79 kg weight category whereas Dato has shown excellent results in the 86 kg weight category in the last five international competitions. And Ali being the icon player, this category can't be blocked, so a cracker of a contest is definitely on the cards.

Young and upcoming sensation Anju of Punjab, who upset in the previous tie, will take on the experienced Seema in the 53 kg category.

In the women's 62 kg category comeback girl is up against bronze medallist Tayana Omelchenko. Anita, who was a complete mismatch in national competitions till two years ago, has come back strongly to win the national title and stamp her authority.

Punjab Royals team owner said that his team won't disappoint their fans and added: "I am very confident that all our domestic and international players will give our fans in Punjab and a lot to cheer about."

co-owner Bhupender said that his team has surprised one and all by their three-match winning streak at the start of the tournament and they will try to maintain the momentum.

Squads:

Haryana Hammers: Seema (53 kg), (57 kg), (57 kg), Tayana Omelchenko (62 kg), Rajnesh (65 kg), (74 kg), Kiran (76 kg), (86 kg), Khotsianivski Aleksander (125 kg).

Punjab Royals: Anju (53 kg), (57 kg), (57 kg), Bajrang Puniya (65 kg), (62 kg), (74 kg), (76 kg), (86 kg), Korey Jarvis (125 kg).

