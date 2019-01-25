PWL: Must win match for Punjab Royals (Preview)

Last year's runners-up Haryana Hammers will look to put their record straight when they take on defending champions Punjab Royals in a Pro Wrestling League (PWL) bout at the Gautam Buddha University Indoor Stadium here on Saturday.
The Hammers had lost to the Royals in two consecutive finals in the last two seasons. But on Saturday, the pressure will be on Punjab Royals to score a win. Haryana, with three wins have already cemented their place in the semis and Punjab, if they lose, will be in a do-or-die situation against UP Dangal next.
All eyes will be on the men's 74 and 86 kg categories and female 53 and 62 kg categories. In the men's 74 kg category, Amit Dhankhar of Punjab Royals, who has come to this weight category recently, will lock horns with Praveen Rana of Haryana Hammers. They are both experienced wrestlers but their performance in this league has been very mediocre so far.
In the men's 86 kg category Olympic medallist Punjab's Dato Marsagishvili will take on Haryana's European champion Ali Shabanov in what is expected to be one of the most exciting bouts of this edition.
Ali is an experienced wrestler but he has mostly fought in the 79 kg weight category whereas Dato has shown excellent results in the 86 kg weight category in the last five international competitions. And Ali being the icon player, this category can't be blocked, so a cracker of a contest is definitely on the cards.
Young and upcoming sensation Anju of Punjab, who upset Ritu Phogat in the previous tie, will take on the experienced Seema in the 53 kg category.
In the women's 62 kg category comeback girl Anita is up against European championships bronze medallist Tayana Omelchenko. Anita, who was a complete mismatch in national competitions till two years ago, has come back strongly to win the national title and stamp her authority.
Punjab Royals team owner Dharampal Rathi said that his team won't disappoint their fans and added: "I am very confident that all our domestic and international players will give our fans in Punjab and Haryana a lot to cheer about."
Haryana Hammers co-owner Bhupender said that his team has surprised one and all by their three-match winning streak at the start of the tournament and they will try to maintain the momentum.
Squads:
Haryana Hammers: Seema (53 kg), Anastasia Nichita (57 kg), Ravi Kumar (57 kg), Tayana Omelchenko (62 kg), Rajnesh (65 kg), Praveen Rana (74 kg), Kiran (76 kg), Ali Shabanov (86 kg), Khotsianivski Aleksander (125 kg).
Punjab Royals: Anju (53 kg), Mimi Hristova (57 kg), Nitin Rathee (57 kg), Bajrang Puniya (65 kg), Anita (62 kg), Amit Dhankhar (74 kg), Alina Stadnik Makhynia (76 kg), Dato Marsagishvili (86 kg), Korey Jarvis (125 kg).
--IANS
ajb/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU