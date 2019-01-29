Punjab Royals beat UP Dangal to enter PWL-4 final

silver medallist on Tuesday helped Royals make it to the final of the (PWL) Season 4 currently underway at the Indoor Stadium here.

Before Mimi, Bajrang Punia, Dato Marsagishvili, and Anita won their respective bouts to take an unassailable 5-3 lead with one bout to go in the tie.

Mimi was trailing 0-2 with less than a minute to go for the final whistle, but she came back strongly to edge past Sarita 5-2 and clinch the tie in Punjab's favour.

Jitender spoilt a little bit of Punjab's fun defeating 5-0 in the men's 74kg category in the inconsequential last bout of the evening.

Earlier, Olympic bronze medallist put Royals ahead winning the men's 86kg category bout 4-2 against last year's European U23 silver medallist UP Dangal's Irakli Misituri in a closely fought encounter.

The 19-year-old young Royals' Anju, who won gold at recently, gave a tough fight to the former world champion and current silver medallist UP Dangal's in the women's 53kg category before going down 6-19 and let UP come back into the tie.

brought Punjab back into the contest by winning the next bout against 6-2 in the men's 65kg category. gold medallist, who was recently conferred the Padma Shri Award, got tough resistance from his countrymate but came out unscathed in the end.

Anita, who took Punjab Royals to the top of the table upsetting Asian Championships gold medallist Navjot Kaur of UP Dangal on Monday night, did an encore by winning the women's 62kg category bout 8-4 and gave her team a 3-1 lead in the tie.

Asian championships silver medallist Giorgi Sakandelidze, who went down narrowly to the 2018 CWG silver medal winner Korey Jarvis on Monday, got his revenge winning the men's 125kg super heavyweight category bout 2-1 and make it 2-3 for UP Dangal.

Epp Mae made it 3-3 for UP Dangal winning the women's 76kg bout against Punjab's bronze medallist 2-0.

But, made it 4-3 in Punjab's favour by winning the men's 57kg category bout against on technical superiority after the score was tied 2-2.

