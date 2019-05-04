Has Kejriwal scripted the attack, asks Tiwari

Soon after and (AAP) chief was slapped during a road show in the national capital, BJP chief condemned the attack but also raised doubts that it might have been scripted.

"Just heard that Kejriwal has been slapped during his road show. BJP condemns any such attack carried out by anyone," he told the media.

Claiming that the scripted the attack, Tiwari said during every election someone comes and slaps Kejriwal.

"BJP wants a healthy fight in the city so that the people of benefit and get clean drinking water, proper education and new buses," added Tiwari, the BJP candidate from the North East Delhi parliamentary constituency.

