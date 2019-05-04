Kejriwal attacked during road show in Delhi

Chief Minister and (AAP) convenor was on Saturday slapped during a road show in the national capital by an unidentified attacker.

Kejriwal, who was campaigning for party's candidate in west Delhi's Moti Nagar area along with party's candidate Balbir Singh Jakhar, was slapped by a person wearing a maroon colour t-shirt soon after the CM boarded the open jeep to participate in a road show.

AAP workers and supporters grabbed the alleged attacker. The attacker is being questioned by Police.

--IANS

