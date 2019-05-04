Samajwadi Party has betrayed Mayawati: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Samajwadi Party (SP) has betrayed Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati.
At an election rally here, Modi said: "Congress leaders happily share the stage with SP leaders during rallies. Mayawati openly criticizes the Congress while the SP has a soft stance towards the grand old party."
The Prime Minister said the people of Uttar Pradesh have chosen development and nothing else is acceptable to them.
To defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh, two arch rivals have joined hands. Their friendship is losing ground and Mayawati is not able to understand the betrayal, he added.
Modi also listed the negative consequences of such a coalition government. "There are five terrible threats of this coalition -- corruption, instability, casteism, nepotism and bad governance. The people need to avoid this," he said.
--IANS
hindi-mag/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU