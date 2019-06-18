HC seeks ICMR stand on use of human embryonic stem cells for treatment

The has sought the stand of the (ICMR) on whether human embryonic were permitted to be used for treating various

A vacation bench of justices and called upon the ICMR to assist the court after noting that according to the website of the medical research body, only from bone marrow were permitted for treatment.

The order came on several pleas moved by patients challenging the Centre's decision to put in the category of 'new drugs', necessitating in the need for a permission from a central licensing authority to provide the treatment.

The patients moved the court as city-based clinic Nutech Mediworld, where they had been getting the human therapy, refused to continue providing the treatment on the grounds that it did not have the licence as required under the New Drugs and Clinical Trial Rules of 2019.

The bench, as an interim direction, asked the clinic not to stop the stem cell treatment being provided to the petitioner-patients till further orders.

The court, during the proceedings, told the clinic that from bone marrow was permitted, but it was taking it from embryonic cells.

"We do not know what kind of embryos? Where you are getting these embryos from," the bench said, and directed the clinic to place before the court the records of treatment being provided by it using stem cells.

With the direction, the court listed all the petitions for further hearing on September 4.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)