HC seeks Michel's response on Tihar Jail plea on calls'

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked alleged AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case middleman Christian Michel and the CBI to respond to Tihar Jail authorities' plea challenging an order allowing him to make international phone calls in violation of prison rules.
Justice Mukta Gupta also allowed Michel's and Central Bureau of Investigation's plea, seeking more time to file their response and listed the matter for further hearing on July 31.
The court was hearing Tihar Jail officials' plea challenging a trial court's January order which allowed Michel to make international phone calls to to his family, friends and lawyers and granted him 15 minutes a week for this.
Jail officials said that as per the prison manual, only 10 minutes per week was allowed for making calls and the trial court judge had erred in passing the order allowing Michel to make overseas call without considering the facts and circumstances.
