RJD unhappy over ban on meeting Lalu Prasad

Gautam Sagar Rana, the Rashtriya (RJD) in Jharkhand, on Monday expressed unhappiness over a ban on meeting at a hospital here.

The had issued the order on April 20 citing law and order concerns.

Every Saturday, three people were allowed to visit the former Bihar at a paying ward in the (RIMS) here where he is warded.

"It's unfortunate that the jail administration has taken such a decision. This has been done at the instruction of the state government," Rana told the media here, adding that he hopes the ban will be lifted by Saturday.

has been in the RIMS since the on April 10 refused him bail in the multi-crore fodder scam case.

The RJD supremo has been lodged in the since a Central Bureau of convicted him in three cases related to the scam. He faces more than 13 years in jail.

--IANS

ns/ksk/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)