HC stays demolitions near Goa turtle-nesting sites

The Bench of the on Monday stayed the Coastal Zone Management Authority's (GCZMA) order to demolish 171 temporary structures built in the no-development zones at beaches, which are home to turtle-nesting sites.

In his order, Justice also issued notices to the and other government functionaries to be responded by June 10.

"The order seeks to demolish the structures. It is submitted that no show cause notice was issued to the parties, nor any hearing was conducted by the authorities, which amounts to violation of the principles of natural justice," the high court stated, while granting "interim protection" to the petitioner, the All Private Property Shack/Hut Owners Association.

The coastal authority last week had ordered demolition of 171 structures on Mandrem, Morjim, Agonda and Galgibaga beaches, home to nesting sites of the protected turtles.

activists have several times expressed concerns about mushrooming constructions in the no-development zones along the coastal belt, which they claimed were coming up in the vicinity of turtle-nesting sites.

The authority had directed collectors of the South and North districts to carry out demolitions, days after the Tribunal bench in Pune on May 1 had fined the GCZMA Rs 1 crore for failure to comply with the judicial authority's direction to submit a compliance report on number of construction violations in the coastal regulation zones.

