Heatwave kills 45 in Bihar in 24 hours

Severe heatwave left at least 45 people dead and more than 100 hospitalised in the past 24 hours in Bihar, officials said on Sunday. Deaths due to the heatwave were reported from Aurangabad, and districts.

and recorded temperature above 45 degree Celsius on Saturday.

Dr confirmed 27 deaths due to the heatwave till late Saturday night. "Dozens are being treated for it in different hospitals," he said.

District Magistrate confirmed 14 deaths, while another confirmed five deaths in In both the districts, more than 60 people are being treated for heatwave.

Chief Minister has expressed grief over the deaths and announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of the victims.

The government has also issued a heat alert in the wake of the rising death toll and advised people to take care while going outside during day time.

