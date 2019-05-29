Bodies of abducted youths found in Nawada, Gaya

Bodies of five youths, including three of those abducted from were found in and two others in on Wednesday, police in said.

The three youths who were abducted on May 24 from district, their bodies were found from a field in Kauakaul in Nawada, station in-charge said.

Kumar said prima facie it appeared that they were murdered elsewhere and the bodies were dumped at that deserted location.

Two other bodies were found near a canal in Shetghati in Gaya, station in-charge confirmed.

--IANS

