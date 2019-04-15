JUST IN
Heavy firing on LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

IANS  |  Jammu 

Heavy firing exchanges took place between Indian and Pakistani troopers on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Monday, a defence official said.

"At 8.15 a.m., the Pakistani troops resorted to mortar shelling and firing of small arms in the Nowshera sector. Our troops retaliated effectively," Defence Ministry spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand told the media.

Reports said that intermittent firing were still continuing in the area.

First Published: Mon, April 15 2019. 10:14 IST

