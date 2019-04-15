Heavy firing on LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

Heavy firing exchanges took place between Indian and Pakistani troopers on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's district on Monday, a said.

"At 8.15 a.m., the Pakistani troops resorted to mortar shelling and firing of small arms in the Nowshera sector. Our troops retaliated effectively," told the media.

Reports said that intermittent firing were still continuing in the area.

