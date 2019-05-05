Israel attacks 70 military targets in Gaza Strip

attacked about 70 military targets of and organisations in the Palestinian Strip on Saturday, said a report by the Defense Forces (IDF).

The Israeli attack followed a barrage of more than 200 rockets fired from the Strip into southern starting around 10 a.m., wounding two people, of whom was an 80-year-old woman seriously injured in the city of Kiryat Gat, reported.

According to reports by the Israeli media, during the IDF attacks in Strip, a 14-month-old Palestinian infant was killed.

The IDF announced that one of the destroyed Palestinian targets was an 20-metre-deep cross-border tunnel in the southern

In addition, other targets were struck, including military compounds and refugee camps.

According to the IDF, five military compounds of in the city of Gaza were also attacked, which are used for training and

One of the compounds, according to the Israeli army, serves the Naval Force.

A joint compound belonging to both organisations was also under attack in the city of in the northern Gaza Strip.

--IANS

pgh/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)