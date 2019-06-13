Himachal-based university ranked among top 30 private engineering institutes

Himachal Pradesh-based Shoolini University, which has ranked among India's top 150 universities for three years in a row, has now been ranked among the top 30 private engineering institutes of India, its top said on Thursday.

The university's has been ranked among top 30 private engineering institutes of by ELETS Rankings 2019, said here.

He said the university's management programme, which has been ranked 65th in the country as per NIRF rankings by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, has already recorded 100 per cent placements.

