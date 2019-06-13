JUST IN
Himachal-based university ranked among top 30 private engineering institutes

IANS  |  Shimla 

Himachal Pradesh-based Shoolini University, which has ranked among India's top 150 universities for three years in a row, has now been ranked among the top 30 private engineering institutes of India, its top official said on Thursday.

The university's Faculty of Engineering and Technology has been ranked among top 30 private engineering institutes of India by ELETS Rankings 2019, Vice Chancellor P.K. Khosla said here.

He said the university's management programme, which has been ranked 65th in the country as per NIRF rankings by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, has already recorded 100 per cent placements.

