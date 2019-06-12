Cabinet approves bill on reservation in filling vacancies of teachers

The on Wednesday approved a Bill that provides for considering a university/college as one unit, restoring the earlier reservation system based on 200-point roster. A 'department/subject' will no longer be treated as a unit.

The Bill, which will replace the "Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers' Cadre) Ordinance, 2019", will be introduced in the forthcoming session of the Parliament.

Briefing reporters, Information and said the Cabinet decision will address the long-standing demands of people belonging to SCs/STs/SEBCs and ensure their rights envisaged under the Constitution.

Javadekar said it will also ensure providing 10 per cent reservation to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

An official release said that the decision will allow filling up of more than 7,000 existing vacancies by direct recruitment in teachers' cadre with 200-point roster.

"It will ensure full representation of Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes/Socially and Educationally Backward Classes and Economically Weaker Sections in direct recruitment in teachers' cadres. It is expected to improve the teaching standards in the higher educational institutions by attracting all eligible, talented candidates belonging to SCs/STs/SEBCs/EWS," the release said.

The unit for reservation of posts in direct recruitment in teachers' cadre will be the university/educational institutions, and not the department.

